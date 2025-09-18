BREAKING: Intel shares gain 20% after reports of partial shares acquisition by Nvidia🚨

Nvidia (NVDA.US) announced a $5 billion investment in Intel (INTC.US), acquiring shares at $23.28, a discount to Wednesday's closing price. The two companies said they would collaborate on designing chips for PCs and data centers, combining Intel processors with Nvidia graphics technology.
This is an unprecedented alliance between former rivals, providing Intel with financial support and access to key solutions from the market leader in artificial intelligence. Following earlier investments by the US government and SoftBank, this move underscores the need to raise funds for development in the face of losing market share. CEO Jensen Huang emphasized that the combination of x86 and AI platforms creates the foundation for a “new era of computing.” For Intel, the collaboration is an opportunity to compete more effectively with AMD in the PC market and to better position itself in servers, where Nvidia's dominance has been unchallenged until now. The market is reacting euphorically, with Intel shares rising 20% in pre-market trading.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: Yahoo Finance
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.