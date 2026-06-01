BREAKING: Iran suspends negotiations🚨

Information provided by the Tasnim agency and confirmed by CNBC indicates that Iran has ceased diplomatic communication with the US as part of the ongoing peace negotiations.

These declarations follow a series of episodic ceasefire violations by both sides, including attacks on Goruk and Qeshm by the USA, strikes on Kuwait by Iran, and significant escalation in Lebanon between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Markets are reacting with significant increases in oil prices, strengthening of the dollar, and a rise in bond yields. Representatives of Iran further threatened in their statement to close the Bab El-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

OIL (D1)

Source: xStation5