Chart of the day: GOLD lands on EMA200 as sell-off intensifies 🟡 📉 (28.05.2026)

The gold sell-off extends further (GOLD: -1.5%), bringing the precious metal futures down to its 200-days exponential moving average for the first time since March. This crucial technical retest is being driven by a potent combination of a surging safe-haven greenback and mounting pressure from a unified, hawkish US monetary policy.

GOLD has currently settled on its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with the RSI hovering just a few points above the oversold threshold (>30). Notably, this recent wave of geopolitical volatility has been driven by lower trading volumes than those recorded in recent quarters. Source: xStation5

What’s driving GOLD today: