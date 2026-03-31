BREAKING: IRGC threatens to attack Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet ⚔️

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has just issued a stern warning to 18 U.S. technology companies, singling out Microsoft, Apple, Google, Intel, and Boeing, among others, as "legitimate targets" in response to operations carried out by the U.S. and Israel. The Revolutionary Guards announced that attacks on these companies’ facilities in the region could begin as early as April 1, lending the matter exceptional urgency.

In its statement, the IRGC emphasized that ICT and AI companies play a key role in planning and executing operations targeting Iran—an accusation that is nothing short of unprecedented against the civilian technology sector. The market reaction was immediate: shares of MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, INTC, and BA halted their initial gains and began giving back the gains made at the start of the session. At the same time, oil prices rebounded sharply—the escalation of tensions surrounding Iran is a classic signal for the energy commodities market, where any threat of supply disruptions drives prices higher.

It is worth noting that the IRGC has made similar threats in the past, and they have not always resulted in physical action—however, the April 1 deadline gives this warning a more concrete nature than before. Markets will now closely monitor Washington’s response and any statements from the companies themselves regarding their presence and assets in the Middle East. The coming hours will reveal whether this is just another bout of geopolitical noise or the beginning of a real escalation capable of permanently shifting sentiment in the technology and commodities markets.

Source: xStation