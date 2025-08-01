BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing dips unexpectedly 📉 EURUSD extends rally

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July:
ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 49.5; previous 49.0;
ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.1; previous 46.4;
ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 64.8; forecast 69.9; previous 69.7;
In July 2025, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month, with the Manufacturing PMI falling to 48%, down one point from June. While production increased modestly and prices continued to rise (albeit at a slower rate), key demand and employment metrics remained weak. New orders and backlogs contracted, although at a slower rate, and supplier deliveries accelerated as demand slackened.
None of the six largest industries expanded in July, though seven smaller sectors reported growth, including apparel and plastics. Survey responses highlight growing strain from tariffs, input cost volatility, and global sourcing uncertainty. While some sectors like data centers show strength, others—especially machinery and fabricated metals—are constrained by higher interest rates and political risk in supply chains.
