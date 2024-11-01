BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing lower than expected, along with a sudden increase in the price sub-index 🔔

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 47.8; previous 47.8; 03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for October: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.5; forecast 47.6; previous 47.2;

ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 54.8; forecast 49.9; previous 48.3;

ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 44.4; forecast 45.0; previous 43.9;

ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.1; forecast 47.0; previous 46.1; The October data does not look optimistic for the Fed. On one hand, the main manufacturing index comes in low, suggesting continued negative sentiment in the industry. On the other hand, we see a significant rebound in the price sub-index. Following the data release, the dollar has gained strongly, indicating that investors are primarily focused on the higher readings for the price sub-index.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.