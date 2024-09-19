BREAKING: jobless claims below expectations 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 227.50K; previous 231.00K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 219K; forecast 230K; previous 231K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,829K; forecast 1,850K; previous 1,843K;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed Index for September:
- Business Conditions: actual 15.8; previous 15.4;
- Manufacturing Index: actual 1.7; forecast -0.8; previous -7.0;
- New Orders: actual -1.5; previous 14.6;
- Fed Prices Paid: actual 34.00; previous 24.00;
- Employment Data: Philly Fed Employment: actual 10.7; previous -5.7;
The data falls below expectations, reinforcing investors' belief in a soft landing scenario. After yesterday's dovish Fed conference, today we observe a strong day for equity markets.
