BREAKING: Mixed data from UK labour market. Pound decreases from 4-month high

07:09 20 March 2025

Unemployment rate for January: 4.4% vs 4.4% expected and 4.4% prior

Employment change: 133k vs 95k expected and 107k prior

Jobless claims for Febryary: 44.2k vs 7.9k expected and 2.8k prior

Average Earnings for January YoY: 5.8% vs 5.9 expected and 6.1 prior

Mixed report from the British labour market. A large increase in employment, but at the same time the previous reading was revised. A large increase in benefit applications, but with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged. Wages fell more than expected, but remain at an elevated level. GBPUSD slightly decreases in the monirng after the release. 

 

 

 

