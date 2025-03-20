BREAKING: Mixed data from UK labour market. Pound decreases from 4-month high

Unemployment rate for January: 4.4% vs 4.4% expected and 4.4% prior Employment change: 133k vs 95k expected and 107k prior Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Jobless claims for Febryary: 44.2k vs 7.9k expected and 2.8k prior Average Earnings for January YoY: 5.8% vs 5.9 expected and 6.1 prior Mixed report from the British labour market. A large increase in employment, but at the same time the previous reading was revised. A large increase in benefit applications, but with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged. Wages fell more than expected, but remain at an elevated level. GBPUSD slightly decreases in the monirng after the release.

