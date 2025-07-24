Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Mixed PMI readings from Germany and France

08:30 24 July 2025

Germany:

  • Preliminary PMI for Manufacturing: 49.2 (expected: 49.5; previously: 49.0)
  • Preliminary PMI for Services: 50.1 (expected: 50; previously: 49.7)

France:

  • Preliminary PMI for Manufacturing: 48.4 (expected: 48.4; previously: 48.1)
  • Preliminary PMI for Services: 49.7 (expected: 49.6; previously: 49.6)

Germany's Composite PMI largely met expectations, with services showing the first increase in new business in nearly a year. While manufacturing remains below 50, it continues to expand output and sees rising export orders, signaling a cautious recovery. Inflationary pressures are also easing, supported by a stronger euro. HCOB economists maintain a "relatively solid growth" forecast for Q3, driven by both industrial and service sectors.

Conversely, French PMIs mostly stayed below the 50-point contraction threshold, despite marginal improvements. While services activity saw an 11-month high, new orders declined significantly, and business confidence plummeted to its lowest since last November. HCOB highlights ongoing economic and political pressures, with domestic uncertainty from austerity proposals and global trade protectionism clouding the outlook.

Despite these releases, neither EURUSD nor the DAX index have shown significant reactions. This muted response likely stems from the substantial gains seen yesterday, suggesting that much of the positive sentiment may have already been priced in. Markets may be awaiting further catalysts. It should be remembered that early afternoon ECB will release its decision about interest rates and it should be a crucial for the next move on the euro and european indices. 

 

DE40 stays close to all-time high ahead of the ECB decision which should be crucial for the next move. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.07.2025
13:33

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after durable goods order data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June: Durable Goods Orders: actual -9.3% MoM; forecast -10.4% MoM; previous 16.5%...

 13:15

📉Gold Dips Nearly 1%

Gold prices are experiencing their third consecutive session of declines, marking what could be the longest losing streak since late April/early May. The...

 11:51

DE40: European investors get cautious as earnings expose tariff risks 📉

European equities edge lower on Friday, as investor caution builds ahead of the final weekend before EU-US trade negotiations conclude. The EU50 dips 0.2%,...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app