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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:32 · 25 March 2026

BREAKING: Nasdaq dips amid Iranian statement cited by the Fars News

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According to sources cited by the Iranian news agency Fars, Iran will not accept a ceasefire or enter into such a process with a party that has violated its agreements. In the initial reaction to the comment, Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures pulled back. Iran stated that under current conditions negotiations are not beneficial, but also noted that the United States has intensified efforts to reach a truce.

Source: xStation5

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