BREAKING: NATGAS ticks higher after EIA storage data

15:33 7 August 2025

US EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Bcf) 01-Aug: +7 (est +11; prev +48)

 

Working gas in storage was 3,130 Bcf as of Friday, August 1, 2025, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 7 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 137 Bcf less than last year at this time and 173 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,957 Bcf. At 3,130 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range. Source: EIA

 

 

07.08.2025
13:34

Jobless Claims above expectations; EURUSD ticks higher 💡

US Initial Jobless Claims (W/W) 2-Aug: 226K (est 222K; prev 218K; prevR 219K) US Unit Labour Costs Q2 P: 1.6% (est 1.5%; prev 6.6%) Nonfarm Productivity:...

 13:09

Bank of England review

Unexpected knife edge decision Inflation rather than labour market is key focus for BOE Growth outlook revised higher Still plenty of uncertainty,...

 12:00

BREAKING: Bank of England cuts rates 25 bp ✂️ GBPUSD ticks up

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: Refenrence rate:actual 4.00%; forecast 4.00%; previous...
