CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Nvidia hikes 3.5% on $100 bln OpenAI investment 🚀

17:25 22 September 2025

Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in AI startup OpenAI under a new strategic partnership. The deal includes deploying at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia chips for OpenAI’s AI infrastructure, with the first phase expected in H2 2026. Details will be finalized in the coming weeks.

 

Source: xStation5

