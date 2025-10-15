BREAKING: NY Empire better than expected; EURUSD muted 📌

- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October:
- actual 10.70; forecast -1.80; previous -8.70;
The New York Fed manufacturing index rebounded sharply in October to 10.7 (vs -8.7 prior, -1.4 expected), signaling a return to modest growth. New orders and shipments both improved, while employment showed slight gains despite a shorter workweek. Price pressures intensified as input and selling prices rose faster, and supply availability weakened slightly. Although capital spending plans stayed soft, business optimism strengthened—nearly half of firms expect better conditions, rising orders, and continued inflation pressures in the months ahead.
Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.