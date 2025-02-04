BREAKING: Oil gains amid executive order on Iran from Donald Trump⚡

According to US officials, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday restoring 'maximum pressure' on Iran. The order is aimed at denying Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon and countering Iran's 'malign influence'. Trump Trade adviser Navarro commented, that trade actions under Trump memo will be data-driven.

The US Secretary of State will modify or rescind existing sanctions waivers and cooperate with Treasury to implement a campaign aimed at driving Iran's oil exports to zero. Trump's order on Iran directs the US Treasury Secretary to impose pressure, including sanctions and enforcement mechanisms, on violating existing sanctions, according to US officials cited in media.

OIL and OIL.WTI rises on the news, signalling potential tensions with Teheran.

