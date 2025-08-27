Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Oil inventories fell lower than expected

15:31 27 August 2025

Key Data:

  • Oil inventories: -2.4 mb (forecast: - 2mb; prior: -6.0mb)
  • Gasoline: -1.2 mb (forecast: -1.6 mb; prior: -2.7mb)
  • Distillates: -1.786mb (forecast: 0.5mb; prior: 2.3mb)

Refinery utilization rates have dropped by 2 percentage points compared to last week, yet we observe a significant decline in inventories. Crude oil stocks fell by 2.4 million barrels, with gasoline and distillate inventories also showing notable decreases. Strong fuel demand persists, supporting the ongoing rebound in oil prices, which are approaching the $64 per barrel level.

 

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

29.08.2025
09:37

Chart of the Day - EURUSD (29.09.2025)

EURUSD began today's session with a degree of weakness, following the release of poor German retail sales data and lower producer inflation (or rather,...

 08:51

UK bank stocks take a hammering from Reeves, as we wait for key US data

European stocks have opened lower today and US stock futures are also pointing to a lower open as we wait for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation...

 07:48

Economic Calendar - Market Awaits PCE Inflation at Month-End

The most significant data release during today's session will undoubtedly be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. As the...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app