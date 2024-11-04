BREAKING: PMI reports from Europe better than expected 📈

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 54.5; forecast 53.1; previous 53.0;
08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.9; forecast 48.8; previous 48.3;
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 44.5; forecast 44.5; previous 44.6;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 43.0; forecast 42.6; previous 40.6;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.0; forecast 45.9; previous 45.0;
PMI reports performed better almost everywhere. The exception is Italy. However, we are still mostly seeing PMI indexes for industry below 50, which means a further contractation in the sector. Only in Spain PMI readings point to expansion.
Generally, PMI publications were received positively although the market reaction is limited, with EURUSD gaining 0.15% today despite the relative weakness of the EUR. The market attention is dominated by a much weaker dollar and the upcoming US elections.
