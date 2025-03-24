Read more
BREAKING: PMIs above consensus, miss in Manufacturing data. EURUSD lower after the release

13:46 24 March 2025

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March:

  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.8 vs forecast 51.9; previous 52.7;
  • S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.3 vs previous 51.6;
  • S&P Global Services PMI: actual 53.5 vs forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

 

