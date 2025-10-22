BREAKING: Pound extends losses on weaker-than-expected UK CPI 🇬🇧 📉

- Pound losses for the 4th consecutive session
- Pound losses for the 4th consecutive session
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for September:
-
CPI: actual 3.8% YoY; forecast 4.0% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;
-
CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;
-
PPI Output: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
The biggest contributor to UK CPI in September 2025 was transport, which drove the largest upward impact on both CPI and CPIH annual rates. This was partially offset by downward contributions from recreation and culture and food and non-alcoholic beverages. Core inflation remained elevated, with services outpacing goods.
Despite persistent pressure from the services sector, the overall weaker-than-expected CPI report eased some concerns about a hawkish BOE stance. Following the data release, GBPUSD dipped 0.3%, dropping below both the 10- and 30-hour EMAs (yellow and light purple) and coming back into the consolidation zone observed between October 10th and 15th.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
US OPEN: Macroeconomic data sends markets to new heights
BREAKING: Final US UoM consumer sentiment drops🗽Inflation expectations higher
BREAKING: US PMI above expectations! 📈🔥EURUSD declines!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.