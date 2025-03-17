Read more
BREAKING: Retail sales in the US lower than expected. EURUSD ticks down

12:32 17 March 2025

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February:

  • Core Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

  • Retail Control: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;

  • Retail Sales: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -1.2% MoM

 

01:30 PM GMT, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for March:

  • forecast -1.90; previous 5.70;

 

 

