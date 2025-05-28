Read more
BREAKING: Richmond Fed in line with markets expectations

15:00 28 May 2025

Richmond Fed Composite Index: -9 (Forecast -9, Previous -13)

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's May 2025 manufacturing survey shows the Fifth District's manufacturing sector continued to contract but at a slower pace, with the composite index improving from -13 to -9. While current conditions remain weak, manufacturers are more optimistic about the six-month outlook, and price pressures stayed relatively stable.

 

 

