BREAKING: Riksbank holds interest rates unchanged

08:34 20 August 2025
Sverige Riksbank hold interest rates in Sweden unchanged at 2%, in line with markets expectation. Swedish Krone (SEK) doesn't react to that.

21.08.2025
18:58

Daily summary: Dollar gains ahead of Jackson Hole and on strong PMI data 💲📣

U.S. indices attempted to trim losses toward the end of the session, but selling pressure in American equities remains. Currently, the US500 is down...

 16:03

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation...

 15:34

BREAKING: NATGAS gains after EIA data 📣

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 13B (Forecast 18B, Previous 56B)      
