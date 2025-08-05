Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Services ISM data from US below expectations; EURUSD gains

15:01 5 August 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July:

  • ISM Services 50.1, Exp. 51.5
  • ISM Prices Paid 69.9, Exp. 66.5
  • ISM Employment 46.4, Last 47.2
  •  ISM New Orders 50.3, Last 51.3

The ISM data is mixed, as despite a decline in the headline ISM index, the price subindex rose higher than expected, putting the Fed on a more uncertain path ahead of any interest rate adjustments. This is why the pair's early gains were quickly halted.

 

Source: xStation

