Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Trump said that the deal between the US and China is already done 📌

13:14 11 June 2025

Equity indices are attempting a modest rebound ahead of the U.S. opening bell, with US100 CFDs up 0.05 % at 21,900 points, after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a U.S.–China trade deal is “done,” pending final approval by himself and President Xi.

According to Trump, China will supply all required magnets and other rare-earth materials up front, the U.S. will admit Chinese students to its colleges, and the tariff balance will tilt 55 % in America’s favor versus 10 % for China—developments he said leave bilateral relations “excellent.”

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

12.06.2025
19:02

Daily summary: Dollar sells off amid trade unrest, US stocks cautiously up after softer PPI (12.06.2025)

U.S. indices are cautiously recovering yesterday’s losses in response to lower-than-expected producer inflation and positive (though vague)...

 17:31

Trump Demands Rate Cuts as Inflation Cools and Yields Drop 📉

US bond yields are seeing their fourth consecutive session of declines today, erasing early June gains and testing their lowest levels since early May....

 15:30

BREAKING: US Natural Gas inventories rise in line with expectations

US Natural Gas Storage Change Actual: +109 bcf Forecast: +108 bcf Previous: +120 bcf

More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app