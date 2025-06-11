BREAKING: Trump said that the deal between the US and China is already done 📌

Equity indices are attempting a modest rebound ahead of the U.S. opening bell, with US100 CFDs up 0.05 % at 21,900 points, after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a U.S.–China trade deal is “done,” pending final approval by himself and President Xi.

According to Trump, China will supply all required magnets and other rare-earth materials up front, the U.S. will admit Chinese students to its colleges, and the tariff balance will tilt 55 % in America’s favor versus 10 % for China—developments he said leave bilateral relations “excellent.”