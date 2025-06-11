BREAKING: Trump said that the deal between the US and China is already done 📌

Equity indices are attempting a modest rebound ahead of the U.S. opening bell, with US100 CFDs up 0.05 % at 21,900 points, after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a U.S.–China trade deal is “done,” pending final approval by himself and President Xi.
According to Trump, China will supply all required magnets and other rare-earth materials up front, the U.S. will admit Chinese students to its colleges, and the tariff balance will tilt 55 % in America’s favor versus 10 % for China—developments he said leave bilateral relations “excellent.”
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.