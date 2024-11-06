BREAKING: Two institutions declare Trump's presidential election victory

Fox News – one of the largest television networks in the U.S. and a clear supporter of the Republican Party – first declared Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania, followed by Wisconsin, effectively sealing the decision to announce the winner of the U.S. election.

Another organization declaring Trump’s victory is Decision Desk HQ. Edison Research still has not decided to announce results, nor has the news agency AP News.

Earlier, the site 270towin indicated that Trump had already secured 270 electoral votes, although some swing states may increase the total number of electoral votes.

Source: 270towin