BREAKING: CB consumer sentiment bellow expectations!🔥📉

16:00 - Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index (December):
- Published: 89,1
- Expected: 91,7
- Previous: 92,9
Consumer Confidence reading was below market expectations. Consumer confidence did raise compared to previous month. However, even that is most likely a seasonal occurrence.
Consumer Confidence remains on decline from its last peak in mid-2021.
Furthermore, this year December Consumer Confidence reading was one of the worst in over 10 years.
The market's movement, in reaction to data remains limited.
