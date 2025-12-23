BREAKING: CB consumer sentiment bellow expectations!🔥📉

16:00 - Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index (December):

Published: 89,1

Expected: 91,7

Previous: 92,9

Consumer Confidence reading was below market expectations. Consumer confidence did raise compared to previous month. However, even that is most likely a seasonal occurrence.

Consumer Confidence remains on decline from its last peak in mid-2021.

Furthermore, this year December Consumer Confidence reading was one of the worst in over 10 years.

The market's movement, in reaction to data remains limited.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5