BREAKING: U.S. PCE Data In Line with Expectations. EURUSD shows no reaction!

Key Data:

U.S. Personal Spending (m/m): 0.4% (forecast: 0.5%, previous: 0.4%)

PCE (m/m): 0.4% (forecast: 0.4%, previous: 0.4%)

PCE Core (m/m): 0.4% (forecast: 0.4%, previous: 0.4%)

PCE (y/y): 3% (forecast: 3%, previous: 2.8%)

PCE Core (y/y): 2.8% (forecast: 2,8%, previous: 3.1%)

U.S. Personal Income (m/m): -0.1% (forecast: 0.3%, previous: 0.4%)

Why these data matter:

PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) measures changes in consumer spending and is a key gauge of inflation in the U.S. The PCE Core index, which excludes food and energy prices, reflects “core inflation” and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve for interest rate decisions. Rising consumer spending signals strong demand in the economy, while declines or stabilization suggest moderate growth and lower inflationary pressure.

Current data:

U.S. data for February show a mixed but largely stable picture of consumer activity and inflation. These readings come before the escalation of the conflict with Iran and before the significant rise in gasoline prices, so they do not reflect the impact of these factors on the economy. Personal spending rose 0.4% month-over-month, slightly below the forecast of 0.5%, while PCE and PCE Core remained at 0.4% m/m, suggesting moderate inflationary pressure. On a yearly basis, PCE increased to 3%, while PCE Core edged down slightly to 2.8% y/y. U.S. personal income fell 0.1% m/m, below the forecast, which could limit future consumer spending. The data indicate that consumer activity remains stable and inflation moderate, but upcoming readings will be crucial to assess the impact of geopolitical tensions and rising fuel prices on the economy, as well as the future direction of monetary policy.

Source: xStation5