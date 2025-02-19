BREAKING: UK CPI slightly above expectations

08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data:
-
CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;
-
Services CPI: actual 5.0% YoY; forecast 5.1% YoY; previous 4.4% YoY;
-
PPI Output: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.1% YoY;
-
PPI Output: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.7% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual -0.1% YoY; forecast -0.6% YoY; previous -1.5% YoY;
United Kingdom - Retail Price Index:
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
RPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
The headline CPI rose more than expected to 3.0% YoY (vs 2.8% forecast), accelerating from the previous 2.5%, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures. Core CPI held steady at the forecasted 3.7% YoY, though significantly higher than the previous 3.2%, indicating broader price pressures beyond volatile components.
Services inflation jumped sharply to 5.0% YoY from 4.4%, highlighting ongoing wage-price pressures in the service sector, though slightly below the 5.1% forecast.
On the producer side, both input and output prices showed signs of renewed pressure. PPI Input prices rose 0.8% MoM (above 0.7% forecast), while Output prices increased 0.5% MoM (above 0.2% forecast), suggesting potential upstream inflation pressures that could feed through to consumer prices.
The RPI turned negative at -0.1% MoM, below expectations of 0.0%, providing some relief but not enough to significantly alter the overall inflationary picture.
This data may complicate the Bank of England's policy decisions.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.