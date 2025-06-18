Read more
BREAKING: UK CPI slightly higher than expected

07:03 18 June 2025

UK CPI YoY in May: 3.4% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.5%)

  • Core CPI YoY: 3.5% vs 3.5% exp. and 3.8% previously
  • Services CPI YoY: 4.7% vs 4.8% exp. and 5.4% in the previous reading

RPI MoM came in at 0.2% vs 0.15% exp. well below 1.7% in previous reading 

 

19.06.2025
15:57

Daily summary: European central banks' decisions shape FX movements, continued Middle East concerns boost oil prices

Due to Juneteenth, the US stock market remained closed today. Global markets are still weighed down by the conflict in the Middle East, although a...

 12:54

Bank of England overview

The BOE held interest rates as expected last month, but they did deliver a shock vote split. Three members of the vote-setting committee voted to cut rates...

 12:02

BREAKING: EURGBP muted after BOE leaves interest rates unchanged 🎯

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June: actual 4.25%; forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%; 12:00...
