BREAKING: UK manufacturing data slightly stronger than expected; GDP lags slightly

UK GDP YoY below estimates; industrial production (September) slightly higher
UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.0%)
- UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%)
-
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.3% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 1.4%)
Manufacturing Production MoM: 0.7% vs 0.2% exp. and -1.3% previously
- Manufacturing Production YoY: -0.8% vs 0.2% previously
Industrial Production MoM: 0.4% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.9% previously
- Industrial Production YoY: -0.7% vs -0.8% exp. and 0.1% previously
Services MoM: 0% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously
UK Goods Trade Balance:-21.183B (Forecast -22B, Previous -22.24B)
Source: xStation5
