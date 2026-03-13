Economic Calendar: U.S. PCE Reading in the Spotlight!

Today promises to be particularly interesting for investors and market analysts. The highlight of the day is the release of the January PCE data in the U.S., measuring Americans’ personal consumption expenditures. This is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge and plays a crucial role in guiding interest rate decisions. In addition, markets will be closely watching a range of macroeconomic data from Europe and Asia, including GDP, industrial production, inflation, and employment figures. These events may have a significant impact on investor sentiment, currency valuations, and equity and commodity markets.
Calendar for Today(CET)
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United Kingdom
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GDP January (m/m): 0.2% (est. 0.1%)
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GDP January (q/q): 0.3% (est. 0.1%)
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GDP January (y/y): 0.9% (est. 0.7%)
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Industrial Production January (m/m): 0.2% (est. -0.9%)
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Manufacturing Production January (m/m): 0.2% (est. -0.5%)
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Industrial Production January (y/y): 0.6% (est. 0.5%)
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Manufacturing Production January (y/y): 1.5% (est. 0.5%)
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Trade Balance January: -22.1 bn GBP (est. -22.72 bn)
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Consumer Inflation Expectations Q1: 3.5%
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Sweden
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Unemployment Rate February: 8.6%
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Romania
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CPI Inflation (y/y) February: 9.4% (est. 9.6%)
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Industrial Production s.a. (m/m) January: -0.5% (est. 0.8%)
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Hungary
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Industrial Production s.a. (m/m) January: 1.5% (est. 1%)
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Industrial Production n.s.a. (y/y) January: -2.5% (est. 1.8%)
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Industrial Production w.d.a. (y/y) January: 0.3% (est. -1%)
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France
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CPI Inflation (m/m) February: 0.7% (est. -0.3%)
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HICP Inflation (m/m) February: 0.8% (est. -0.4%)
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CPI Inflation (y/y) February: 1% (est. 0.3%)
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HICP Inflation (y/y) February: 1.1% (est. 0.4%)
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Slovakia
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CPI Inflation (m/m) February: 0.1% (est. 1.8%)
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CPI Inflation (y/y) February: 3.7% (est. 4%)
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Spain
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CPI Inflation (m/m) February: 0.4% (est. -0.4%)
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HICP Inflation (m/m) February: 0.4% (est. -0.8%)
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CPI Inflation (y/y) February: 2.3% (est. 2.3%)
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HICP Inflation (y/y) February: 2.5% (est. 2.4%)
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Poland
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CPI Inflation (m/m) February: 0.3% (est. 0.6%)
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CPI Inflation (y/y) February: 2.1% (est. 2.2%)
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Italy
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Industrial Production January (m/m): 0.3% (est. -0.4%)
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Eurozone
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Industrial Production s.a. (m/m) January: 0.6% (est. -1.4%)
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Industrial Production w.d.a. (y/y) January: 1.4% (est. 1.2%)
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Canada
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Unemployment Rate February: 6.6% (est. 6.5%)
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Employment Change February: 10.5k (est. -24.8k)
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Full-Time Employment Change: 44.9k
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Part-Time Employment Change: -69.7k
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Sales of Goods (m/m) January: -3.2% (est. 0.6%)
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Capacity Utilization Q4: 78.5%
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USA
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Personal Spending (m/m) January: 0.3% (est. 0.4%)
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PCE Core (m/m) January: 0.4% (est. 0.4%)
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PCE (m/m) January: 0.3% (est. 0.4%)
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PCE Core (y/y) January: 3.1% (est. 3%)
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PCE (y/y) January: 2.9% (est. 2.9%)
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GDP Revised Q4 (annualized): 1.4% (est. 4.4%)
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Private Consumption Revised Q4: 2.4% (est. 3.5%)
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GDP Deflator Revised (q/q): 3.7%
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PCE Core Revised (q/q): 2.7% (est. 2.9%)
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Personal Income (m/m) January: 0.4% (est. 0.3%)
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Durable Goods Orders (prelim.) January: 1.1% (est. -1.4%)
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Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders (prelim.) January: 0.5% (est. 1%)
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USA – 15:00
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University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment March: 55 (est. 56.6)
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Short- and Long-Term Inflation Expectations: 3.4% / 3.3%
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JOLTS Job Openings January: 6.7 mln (est. 6.542 mln)
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USA – 18:00
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Oil Rig Count (weekly): 412 (est. 411)
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BREAKING: Mixed JOLTS & University of Michigan data❓
BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉
BREAKING: PCE in lane, GDP growth slows down! 🔥🚨
Economic Calendar: U.S. Unemployment Claims in spotlight (12.03.2025)
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