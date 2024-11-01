BREAKING: UK PMI report below expectations 🔔

10:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.9; forecast 50.3; previous 51.5; UK manufacturing began the final quarter facing uncertainty, influenced by speculation over government policies ahead of the Budget, which led to cautious investment and spending. Domestic challenges, along with declining export demand, caused new work intakes to contract for the first time since April, with output growth nearly stalling. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The PMI fell below 50, reflecting a weak environment, though input cost inflation eased significantly, potentially giving policymakers space to support growth if demand falters. The upcoming November PMI will be crucial to gauge the Budget's impact on business confidence.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.