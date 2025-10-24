BREAKING: UK retail sales come in much higher than expected; EURGBP declines 📌

- United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for September
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for September:
- Retail Sales: actual 1.5% YoY; forecast 0.6% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;
- Retail Sales: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
- Core Retail Sales: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 1.3% YoY;
- Core Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 1.0% MoM;
UK retail sales rose strongly in Q3 2025, with volumes up 0.9% from the previous quarter and 1.0% year-on-year — the highest level since 2022. Warm weather boosted clothing sales, while non-store and online retailers extended their winning streak, marking eight straight months of growth. September alone saw a 0.5% increase in sales volumes after a 0.6% gain in August, supported by robust demand at computer, telecom, and online jewellery stores, particularly for gold. Despite this solid momentum, overall retail volumes remain 1.6% below pre-pandemic levels.
