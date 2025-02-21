BREAKING: UoM consumer sentiment deteriorates while inflation expectations keep rising 🔎

03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February:
- Michigan Current Conditions: actual 65.7; forecast 68.7; previous 74.0;
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 64.7; forecast 67.8; previous 71.1;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 64.0; forecast 67.3; previous 67.3;
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.3%; forecast 4.3%; previous 3.3%;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.5%; forecast 3.3%; previous 3.2%;
