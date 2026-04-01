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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:20 · 1 April 2026

BREAKING: US ADP report higher than expected, USDIDX reacts

US ADP report ((private employment change): 62k vs 40k exp; ADP report's private employment level rose more than economists expected in March, signalling still solid US labour market.

  • Private employment level rose 62,000 (estimate +40k) in March versus revised +66k in February, according to ADP Research Institute and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab
  • Estimates range +33k to +96k, 25 economists
  • Goods-producing jobs rose 30,000
  • Service-providing jobs rose 32,000

Futures on US dollar (USDIDX) gain after the reading.

 

Source: xStation5

 

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