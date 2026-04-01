BREAKING: US ADP report higher than expected, USDIDX reacts

US ADP report ((private employment change): 62k vs 40k exp; ADP report's private employment level rose more than economists expected in March, signalling still solid US labour market. Private employment level rose 62,000 (estimate +40k) in March versus revised +66k in February, according to ADP Research Institute and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab

Estimates range +33k to +96k, 25 economists

Goods-producing jobs rose 30,000

Service-providing jobs rose 32,000 Futures on US dollar (USDIDX) gain after the reading. Source: xStation5

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