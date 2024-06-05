BREAKING: US ADP report weaker than expected

US ADP report, employment change (May) came in 152k vs 175k exp. and 192k previously.

ADP Chief Economist, Richardson 'Job gains and pay growth are slowing going into the second half of the year. The labour market is solid, but we're monitoring notable pockets of weakness tied to both producers and consumers.'

The US dollar was weakening before the soft job market reading, but after the data, we can see that USDIDX gains slightly. In general, US private employment remains very solid.

Source: xStation5

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.