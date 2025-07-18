EURUSD dips on reports that Trump demands steeper EU tariffs 🇪🇺 📉

Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum 15–20% tariff on all EU goods, raising his demands in ongoing trade talks, the Financial Times reports. Despite weeks of negotiations aiming for a 10% baseline tariff, Trump remains unmoved by EU concessions, including an offer to cut car tariffs. U.S. officials say the administration is now considering reciprocal rates above 10%, even if a deal is reached.
EURUSD edged lower in response to Trump’s aggressive tariff stance toward Europe, though the price saw a slight rebound from the 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) on the 30-minute chart. US stock indices also turned red at the publication of the report.
Source: xStation5
