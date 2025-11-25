Read more
15:06 · 25 November 2025

BREAKING: US Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed much weaker than expected 📌

US CB Consumer Confidence: 88.7 (Forecast 93.3, Previous 94.6, Revised 95.5)

  • Richmond Fed: -15 vs -5 exp. and -4 previously

US Pending Homes Index Actual 76.3 (Previous 74.8, Revised 71.8)

  • US Pending Home Sales Change MoM Actual 1.9% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%, Revised -0.1%)

US Business Inventories MoM Actual 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.2%)

US30 reaction to data is mixed as investors seen this as a sign of almost 100% probable Fed rate cut in December. On the other hand, the US economy is slowing and CB index confirms that.

 

Source: xStation5

