BREAKING: US Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed much weaker than expected 📌

US CB Consumer Confidence: 88.7 (Forecast 93.3, Previous 94.6, Revised 95.5)
- Richmond Fed: -15 vs -5 exp. and -4 previously
US Pending Homes Index Actual 76.3 (Previous 74.8, Revised 71.8)
- US Pending Home Sales Change MoM Actual 1.9% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%, Revised -0.1%)
US Business Inventories MoM Actual 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.2%)
US30 reaction to data is mixed as investors seen this as a sign of almost 100% probable Fed rate cut in December. On the other hand, the US economy is slowing and CB index confirms that.
Source: xStation5
