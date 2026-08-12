BREAKING: US CPI in line with estimates! EURUSD muted!

14:30 CET, United States, inflation data for July:
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CPI YoY: Actual 3.4% (Forecast 3.4%, Previous 3.5%)
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CPI MoM Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous -0.4%)
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Core CPI YoY: Actual 2.5% (Forecast 2.5%, Previous 2.6%)
The US consumer price inflation came in line with expectations, hitting its lowest since April 2026. Shelter component remain the main inflationary force, accounting for roughly 2/3 of the monthly increase. The energy index declined 1,5% on the monthly basis, though it is still contributing strongly to the year-on-year reading.
The data provoked little-to-no volatility on the key market, as it brings little new insights about the direction of the monetary policy in the US. The particular components of the reading are rather keeping its long term trend, while the disinflation and 2-percent target remain hindered by energy supply shock, fading away tariff effects and AI infrastructure CAPEX spedning.
Nevertheless, the lack of hawkish inflation surprises helped EURUSD gain 0.1% after the data release.
Source: xStation5
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