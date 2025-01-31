BREAKING: US dollar ticks lower after Mexico, Canada RTRS tariffs announcement

As it was reported by Reuters, Trump is expected to issue tariffs against Canada and Mexico starting March 1st. The Mexican peso is appreciating against the U.S. dollar by about 0.8%. Interestingly, many investors had previously expected that tariffs were to be increased from tomorrow, but they will be from March 1. The surprise of the late introduction is causing the dollar to lose value.

What's more, the new order will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports.

Source: xStation 5