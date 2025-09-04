BREAKING: US jobless claims above estimates 📈 Trade balance lower than expected

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 237K; forecast 230K; previous 229K;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Trade Data for July:
- Trade Balance: actual -78.30B; forecast -77.70B; previous -59.10B;
Jobless claims join the array of weaker than expected labour market data (after ISM Employment, JOLTS and ADP), sharpening markets expectations of a more pessimistic NFP on Friday, which could ultiamtely accelerate rate cut path for Fed.
EURUSD attempted a breakout above the 100-period EMA on M30 interval, although it quickly extended a slight downward pressure on the pair, counterintuitively to the expectations set by the reading.
