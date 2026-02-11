Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡

The cash session on European markets has just begun. The main stock exchanges are mostly losing slightly in value in the first minutes of trading. The German DAX is down 0.34%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.22%. Locally, the stock exchanges in Austria and Portugal are performing best. The largest declines, amounting to approximately 0.45%, are seen on the CAC40.

The most important question is: what next?

This may be determined by the macroeconomic data and company reports scheduled for release today. Details below:

Source: XTB

Source: XTB