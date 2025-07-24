Read more
BREAKING: US jobless claims below expectations, USD up 🎯

13:34 24 July 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,955K; forecast 1,960K; previous 1,951K;

  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 217K; forecast 227K; previous 221K;

  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 224.50K; previous 229.50K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for June:

  • forecast 1.397M; previous 1.394M;

 

 

 

