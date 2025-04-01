Read more
BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM and JOLTS weaker than expected. US30 loses 0.6%

15:03 1 April 2025

US JOLTS Job Openings: 7.568M (Forecast 7.6575M, Previous 7.740M, Revised to 7.762M)

US ISM Manufacturing PMI: (March, flash): 49 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 50.3)

  • Employment Index: 44.7 (Forecast 47.3, Previous 47.6)
  • Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 64.6, Previous 62.4)
  • New Orders: 45.2 (Forecast 48.2, Previous 48.6)

The US macro data point to weakening economy and rising price pressures - the 'worst case' scenario for Wall Street.

