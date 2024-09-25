BREAKING: US new home sales slightly higher than expected

US New Home Sales Change MoM: -4.7% (Forecast -5.3%, Previous 10.6%)
- US New Home Sales (in units): 0.716M (Forecast 0.7M, Previous 0.739M)
- Average new home sales prices came in 420.6k vs 440.9k in August 2023 (4.6% YoY drop)
EUR/USD mírně posílil po zveřejnění údajů o prodeji nových domů v USA, i když tento pohyb začal před zveřejněním zprávy. Můžeme pozorovat, že průměrná prodejní cena je téměř o 5 % nižší ve srovnání s předchozím rokem; EUR/USD se stále nachází blízko úrovně 1,12 a může se odrazit nad tuto rezistenční zónu.
Zdroj: xStation5
Zdroj: xStation5
Source: US Census Bureau, Macrobond
