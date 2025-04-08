BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism weaker than expected

US NFIB Business Optimism Index Actual 97.4 (Forecast 99, Previous 100.70) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg commented the reading that: "The implementation of new policy priorities has heightened the level of uncertainty among small business owners over the past few months. Small business owners have scaled back expectations on sales growth as they better understand how these rearrangements might impact them." Also, Morgan Stanley cut 2025 US GDP growth forecast to 0.8% (Q4/Q4) vs prior 1.5% prediction. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.