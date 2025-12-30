Read more
08:03 · 30 December 2025

BREAKING: Spanish CPI higher than expected 📈 🇪🇸 SPA35 ticks up

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for December:

  • Spanish CPI: actual 2.9% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

  • Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for November:

  • Spanish Retail Sales: actual 6.0% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;

 

Aside from marginally higher CPI, the highest since June retail sales data secured the recovery of the contract above its 30-hour exponential moving average (light purple). It was also the first increase in the growth rate after 4 months of a consecutive slowdown.

 

