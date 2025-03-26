Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US oil inventories much lower than expected. OIL.WTI reacts

14:37 26 March 2025

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -3.341M (Forecast 1.977M, Previous 1.745M)

  • Gasoline inventories:-1.446M vs -1.5M exp. and -0.527M previously
  • Distillate Inventories: -0.421M vs -1M exp. and -2.812M previously

OIL.WTI gains today almost 0.8% but declined 5 minutes after the US EIA report, despite more favorable for bulls inventories data.

Source: xStation5

