BREAKING: US PMI above expectations! 📈🔥EURUSD declines!

- PMI turned out better than market expected
- PMI turned out better than market expected
15:45 - S&P Global USA PMI (October):
- Composite: 54.8 (Previous: 53.9)
- Manufacturing: 52.2 (Expected: 51.9 Previous: 52)
- Services: 55.2 (Expected: 53.5 Previous: 54.2)
PMI came out surprisingly strong in October. Combined with lower-than-expected inflation, this is a very strong signal that the US economy is doing better than most anticipated.
We can see recovery in economic activity based on PMI across the broad economy, but Services are growing much more than manufacturing.
What is important to notice, is that indicators not only exceeded expectations, but those expectations forecasted a slight decline from previous month levels.
Not only said decline was not observed, but PMI actually grew compared to last month. It is likely that wealth-effect from ballooning asset prices combined with recently lowered borrowing costs have supercharged consumers and business spending.
This reading signals strong economy, however it's not always good for the markets. If the PMI were to be slightly lower, it would give FED further reason to losses monetary policy, which would further increase asset value.
The strong economy lessens the need for policy relaxation, which sends the stock market lower and boosts the dollar.
EURUSD has already erased most of its gains after CPI reading.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary – Wall Street Rises Ahead of “Magnificent Seven” Earnings
Palantir and Nvidia Join Forces in Advanced Artificial Intelligence Development
Microsoft and OpenAI: Strategic Restructuring and the Upcoming Report as an AI Market Barometer
Cameco Shares Hit Record Highs Following Strategic Partnership Announcement with the US!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.