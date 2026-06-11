  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:31 · 11 June 2026

BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🗽 USDDIX gains

US PPI YoY: 6.5% vs 6.4% expected (6.0% previous) → slightly above forecasts, negative for markets

  • US Core PPI YoY: 4.9% vs 5.4% expected (5.2% previous) → significantly below expectations, positive for risk assets
  • US Core PPI MoM: 0.4% vs 0.5% expected (1.0% previous) → below expectations, a disinflationary signal
  • US PPI MoM: 1.1% vs 0.7% expected (1.4% previous) → meaningfully above forecasts, inflationary reading
  • US Initial Jobless Claims: 229K vs 220K expected (225K previous) → weaker labor market, mildly dovish signal for the Fed
  • US Continuing Jobless Claims: 1.795M vs 1.785M expected (1.777M previous) → slightly softer labor market conditions

USDIDX (M30 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

11 June 2026, 14:42

US OPEN: A recovery after declines, Trump threatens to resume fighting with Iran
11 June 2026, 13:47

🔵 ECB CONFERENCE (LIVE)
11 June 2026, 13:39

BREAKING: Mixed PPI data from US, claims higher
11 June 2026, 13:17

BREAKING: ECB raises interest rates by 25 pbs; in line with expectations🚨

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