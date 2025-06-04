BREAKING: US Services ISM weaker than expected 📉US100 loses

US ISM Services PMI Actual 49.9 (Forecast 52, Previous 51.6) New Orders: 46.4 (Forecast 51.6, Previous 52.3)

Employment: 50.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 49.0)

Prices Paid: 68.7 (Forecast 65.1, Previous 65.1) We can see very high prices paid, with low new orders and slightly stronger employment from the US Services. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Previously, we also saw the release of S&P PMIs (Final readings for May) US S&P Services Final: 53.7 (Forecast 52.3)

US S&P Composite PMI Final: 53.0 (Forecast 52.1)

